Marion McKeone: How Donald Trump continues to rake in cash through an endless barrage of missives

Before the sun was up last Tuesday morning, I received my first text from Donald Trump “Pres. Trump requested $50 from you. Need transaction in next 10 mins”, it read.

For a moment I wondered if the former American president was stranded on the side of a road somewhere, or perhaps fending off a loan shark. Seconds later, another arrived: “Do you support President Trump? We’ve texted you 2 times to get on the Official...