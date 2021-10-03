Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Marion McKeone: Britney Spears inches closer to freedom

The pop star, who was forced to relinquish control of her own finances to her father 13 years ago, succeeded in having him suspended as her conservator last week

Marion McKeone
3rd October, 2021
Marion McKeone: Britney Spears inches closer to freedom
Supporters of Britney Spears are jubilant after a hearing in Los Angeles in which her father, Jamie Spears, was removed by a judge as conservator of her estate

It’s Wednesday afternoon, and the austere exterior of the Stanley Mosk Superior Court in downtown Los Angeles is awash in a sea of pink. Grim-faced police and court officers stand shoulder to shoulder in front of the main entrance, arms folded high on their chests or occasionally resting on their nightsticks, as hundreds of fans and supporters of all ages and genders sing, sashay, dance and chant their support for Britney Spears.

The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden take questions from the media in Washington DC last week. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Biden braced for more battles to get his spending package over the line

World Marion McKeone 10 hours ago
A Mexican woman hands out toilet paper to Haitians camped out in the Parque Ecologico Braulio Fernandez In Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico. Picture: Getty

Biden administration continues hardline approach to asylum seekers

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago
António Guterres: the UN secretary-general’s plans to host in-person events on climate change and vaccines have provoked concern within the Biden administration. Picture: Getty

The UNGA games: tension mounts behind scenes of NY summit

World Marion McKeone 2 weeks ago
Joe Biden: the US president has been beset by setbacks in US foreign policy in recent weeks. Picture: Getty

Biden dogged by foreign policy disasters as pivotal UN speech looms

World Marion McKeone 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1