Marion McKeone: Biden is discovering that the buck stops with him after a difficult first year
For every Biden victory during his first year as president there were unforced errors, unrealistic goals set and some sheer bad luck
As Joe Biden’s first year as president of the United States drew to its dispiriting conclusion, it’s unlikely there were too many champagne corks popping in the vicinity of the Oval Office. Or on the Democratic sides of the Senate or Congressional chambers for that matter.
Nor were the Democrats likely to be contemplating a stiff shot of hemlock. Biden’s curate’s egg of a year could arguably have been worse, given...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dan O’Brien: We’re poised on the knife-edge of a neutrality dilemma
As Russia’s sabre-rattling over Ukraine makes clear, we need greater public debate on national security in this country
Lucinda Creighton: Democrats are paving the way for the return of Donald Trump
The former US president is still dominating public discourse in the United States because the Democratic party has failed to give Americans a way to move on
2022: Make or break for Biden
With crucial midterm elections on the horizon, the increasingly beleaguered US president has his work cut out to get his Build Back Better agenda over the line in the face of vociferous Republican obstinacy. What will the coming year bring for him and his administration?
After the fall of Maxwell, what happens next?
Convicted of conspiracy and sex trafficking in New York, Ghislaine Maxwell is facing a possible 65-year sentence that means she could die in prison. But a lot of questions remain over others in her elite circle of friends, including an increasingly under-pressure Prince Andrew