Marion McKeone: Biden holds fire on Ukraine for now as border tensions mount

The American president appears unlikely to send combat troops to the troubled region, but there are clear differences amongst the US and its allies as to how they should proceed in the event of a Russian invasion

Marion McKeone
30th January, 2022
Marion McKeone: Biden holds fire on Ukraine for now as border tensions mount
Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at a summit in Geneva in June 2021: the US president must tread carefully on the international stage following his country’s messy withdrawal from Afghanistan. Picture: Getty

As the world awaits Russian president Vladimir Putin’s next move with growing trepidation, the only certainty that seems to have emerged this weekend is that US President Joe Biden will not send combat troops to Ukraine.

But on Friday, he committed to sending US troops to eastern Europe “in the near term” as tensions continue to escalate, amid speculation that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent.

Administration spokespeople stressed that...

