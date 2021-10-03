Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Marion McKeone: Biden braced for more battles to get his spending package over the line

The US president’s social spending programme has the potential to make his administration a truly transformative one, but two of his own party’s senators are standing in the way

Marion McKeone
3rd October, 2021
Marion McKeone: Biden braced for more battles to get his spending package over the line
Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden take questions from the media in Washington DC last week. Picture: Getty

Late on Friday evening, Joe Biden, the US president, and Nancy Pelosi, the house speaker, heaved a mutual sigh of relief after a week of fighting fires on four separate fronts on Capitol Hill. But the flames have been contained rather than extinguished.

Shortly before 4pm on Friday afternoon, the firefighter-in-chief arrived on Capitol Hill in an attempt to douse the conflagration within his own party. A bitter internecine feud has flared up between the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Supporters of Britney Spears are jubilant after a hearing in Los Angeles in which her father, Jamie Spears, was removed by a judge as conservator of her estate

Marion McKeone: Britney Spears inches closer to freedom

World Marion McKeone 10 hours ago
A Mexican woman hands out toilet paper to Haitians camped out in the Parque Ecologico Braulio Fernandez In Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico. Picture: Getty

Biden administration continues hardline approach to asylum seekers

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago
António Guterres: the UN secretary-general’s plans to host in-person events on climate change and vaccines have provoked concern within the Biden administration. Picture: Getty

The UNGA games: tension mounts behind scenes of NY summit

World Marion McKeone 2 weeks ago
Joe Biden: the US president has been beset by setbacks in US foreign policy in recent weeks. Picture: Getty

Biden dogged by foreign policy disasters as pivotal UN speech looms

World Marion McKeone 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1