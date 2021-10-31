Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Lucinda Creighton: The Taliban’s Afghanistan is a breeding ground for terror

The shambles in the wake of the US withdrawal is fertile soil for propagating terrorism among disgruntled jihadis, not only from al-Qaeda, but from Islamic State and its offshoots

Lucinda Creighton
31st October, 2021
Lucinda Creighton: The Taliban’s Afghanistan is a breeding ground for terror
Taliban fighters head out on patrol in Kabul. Afghanistan is exactly where it was 20 years ago when al-Qaeda terrorists attacked the Twin Towers. Picture: Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It is hard to quantify the mess that has been created in the wake of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by the US in August. Those who worked for and supported the Afghan armed forces and Nato troops are being tormented, tortured and, in some cases, executed.

The United Nations has estimated that 12 million people are now going hungry in the country. The economy has imploded. Women are being told not to attend...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has started a campaign to remove Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko from office. Picture: Getty

Ireland awaits findings of probe into Belarusian hijacking of Ryanair flight

World Daniel Murray 6 hours ago
Joe Biden became only the second Catholic president of the United States to meet a pontiff when he spent time with Pope Francis in Rome last week. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Momentous week may define Biden’s presidency as $1.2tn bill hangs in balance

World Marion McKeone 6 hours ago
Pro-choice activists gather in front of the US Supreme Court building in Washington DC after a rally earlier this month. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Supreme Court braced for split as Texas abortion law is challenged

World Marion McKeone 6 hours ago
‘While China’s decision not to attend the G20 summit could facilitate agreement, it is deeply worrying.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: G20 powers must coax China back to the table

World Paola Subacchi 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1