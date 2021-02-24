Comment: US-China trade relations need a reset post-Trump
Relations between the two countries are openly hostile but Joe Biden has an opportunity to change that by seeking cooperation and mutual gain when possible and resolving confrontation through multilateral forums
US President Joe Biden’s administration is reassessing America’s China strategy.
Donald Trump’s modus operandi was to bully China on trade, foreign investment, cyberspace, e-commerce, intellectual property, the South China Sea, Taiwan, and other issues. Making matters worse, the Trump administration chose to deal with China bilaterally, neglecting European, Australasian and Latin American allies who shared many of America’s concerns and would have strengthened the United States’ bargaining position....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team