Comment: US-China trade relations need a reset post-Trump

Relations between the two countries are openly hostile but Joe Biden has an opportunity to change that by seeking cooperation and mutual gain when possible and resolving confrontation through multilateral forums

Anne O Krueger
24th February, 2021
Although Sino-American rivalry is inevitable, both governments know that war is unthinkable

US President Joe Biden’s administration is reassessing America’s China strategy.

Donald Trump’s modus operandi was to bully China on trade, foreign investment, cyberspace, e-commerce, intellectual property, the South China Sea, Taiwan, and other issues. Making matters worse, the Trump administration chose to deal with China bilaterally, neglecting European, Australasian and Latin American allies who shared many of America’s concerns and would have strengthened the United States’ bargaining position....

