Comment: US-China trade relations need a reset post-Trump

US President Joe Biden’s administration is reassessing America’s China strategy.

Donald Trump’s modus operandi was to bully China on trade, foreign investment, cyberspace, e-commerce, intellectual property, the South China Sea, Taiwan, and other issues. Making matters worse, the Trump administration chose to deal with China bilaterally, neglecting European, Australasian and Latin American allies who shared many of America’s concerns and would have strengthened the United States’ bargaining position....