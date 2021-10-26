Comment: G20 powers must coax China back to the table
The US, in particular, must adopt a more conciliatory stance
This week, G20 leaders gather in Rome for their annual summit. But will they use their stay in la grande bellezza to reconcile their differences and lay the groundwork for improved policy cooperation? Will their private dinner reinforce progress, by enabling those who are new to the process – some participants will be meeting US President Joe Biden for the first time – to build relationships with G20 veterans?
Since the G20 became a leaders’...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Safety concerns and union walkouts preceded fatal Baldwin shooting
The Los Angeles Times reported claims that safety protocols were not followed and quoted a text from a crew member referring to three previous prop gun misfires
Biden’s ambitious social spending plan stalled by stubborn senators
The plan to fund federal programmes on everything from climate change to affordable housing grants to lower prescription drug prices requires the support of all 50 Democratic senators, but two of his more conservative members are holding out
Comment: Why it’s time for Ireland to ratify Ceta
The benefits and opportunities presented by the trade deal with Canada should be embraced
Marion McKeone: Britney Spears inches closer to freedom
The pop star, who was forced to relinquish control of her own finances to her father 13 years ago, succeeded in having him suspended as her conservator last week