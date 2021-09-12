Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Black September: How 9/11 continues to shape America

Two decades on, America is a bitterly divided country: the devastating attacks on New York generated a cloud of fear, paranoia and bigotry that continues to linger to this day

Marion McKeone
12th September, 2021
Black September: How 9/11 continues to shape America
Fires burning in the rubble of the collapsed World Trade Center buildings after the terrorist attacks in New York on September 11, 2001. Picture: Getty

Twenty years ago, the September 11 attacks set in train a chain of events that transformed the US and the world in ways that were unimaginable at the time. I arrived at the World Trade Center shortly after the second plane hit the South Tower and witnessed its implosion less than an hour later.

This was followed by the evacuation of thousands of shell-shocked New Yorkers, covered in detritus and dust as they were directed east...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pro-choice protesters march outside the Texas State Capitol. PIcture: Getty

Conservatives target abortion with new assault on Roe v Wade

World Marion McKeone 2 hours ago
US president Joe Biden: exasperated by Republicans fighting his vaccination requirements. Picture: Getty

Biden losing patience as GOP continues to politicise the pandemic

World Marion McKeone 2 hours ago
‘Some 20 years after 9/11, the problem of terrorism remains, and terrorists may feel emboldened to try again.’ Picture: Robert Clark

What lasting difference did 9/11 make to the US and Middle East?

World Joseph S Nye Jr 5 days ago
For now, the momentum is with Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, but he cannot afford to be complacent as his election campaign reaches its final strech. Picture: Getty

Total recall: Newsom fights to continue reigning in California

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1