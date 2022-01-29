Subscribe Today
Big read: The silencing of Hong Kong – how a superpower cracked down on its crown jewel

Long a place of free political expression and economic prosperity, Hong Kong has gone eerily silent since the National Security Law suppressed criticism of Beijing. While many protesters have gone to ground others, like Nathan Law, have fled the country to plead their cause abroad

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
29th January, 2022
Nathan Law: ‘I knew that if I stayed in Hong Kong I faced being jailed by Beijing. Leaving was now the only realistic way to continue my international advocacy work.’ Picture: Getty

In June 2020, Nathan Law left Hong Kong for what could well turn out to be the last time.

“I knew that if I stayed in Hong Kong I faced being jailed by Beijing. Leaving was now the only realistic way to continue my international advocacy work,” he wrote in Freedom: How We Lose It and How We Fight Back, his memoir which was published last year:

Law also knew it was possibly the...

