Biden’s ambitious social spending plan stalled by stubborn senators
The plan to fund federal programmes on everything from climate change to affordable housing grants to lower prescription drug prices requires the support of all 50 Democratic senators, but two of his more conservative members are holding out
Time is running out for US president Joe Biden. His big social spending agenda is paralysed by Democratic intransigence, specifically that of Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.
As another week and another Democratic deadline for action passed on Capitol Hill, three major pieces of legislation, each of them critical to the success of Biden’s presidency, failed to advance. But as pressure on at least one errant Democrat mounts, a quiet confidence is emerging...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Comment: Why it’s time for Ireland to ratify Ceta
The benefits and opportunities presented by the trade deal with Canada should be embraced
Marion McKeone: Britney Spears inches closer to freedom
The pop star, who was forced to relinquish control of her own finances to her father 13 years ago, succeeded in having him suspended as her conservator last week
Marion McKeone: Biden braced for more battles to get his spending package over the line
The US president’s social spending programme has the potential to make his administration a truly transformative one, but two of his own party’s senators are standing in the way
Biden administration continues hardline approach to asylum seekers
The harsh treatment and deportation of Haitians seeking to cross the border from Mexico into Texas has caused concern and disquiet among Americans