America braced for more turmoil as teenage gunman walks free

"Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty, my friends. You have a right to defend yourself. Be armed, be dangerous, be moral."

So said Madison Cawthorn, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, in an Instagram video posted shortly after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges related to his shooting dead of two unarmed men, and the wounding of a third, during Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in Wisconsin last year.

As Republicans and the far...