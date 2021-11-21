America braced for more turmoil as teenage gunman walks free
The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot dead two protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally in Wisconsin last year, has emboldened the American far right and led to fears that more shootings at such events are now inevitable
"Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty, my friends. You have a right to defend yourself. Be armed, be dangerous, be moral."
So said Madison Cawthorn, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, in an Instagram video posted shortly after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges related to his shooting dead of two unarmed men, and the wounding of a third, during Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in Wisconsin last year.
As Republicans and the far...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
BIP bill squeezes through, but Biden’s joy could be short-lived
The US president’s ambitious plan to overhaul America’s transport infrastructure will soon become law, but his $1.75 trillion social spending bill might yet be scuppered
Welcome to Lithium Valley: California is hoping to cash in on what lies beneath the Salton Sea, but at what cost?
Lithium batteries provide the power for electric cars, the vehicles of the future – and the signs are that there are vast reserves of the mineral underneath the environmental wasteland that is the Salton Sea in southern California. But can the Golden State capitalise fully on the so-called ‘white gold rush’?
Marion McKeone: Momentous week may define Biden’s presidency as $1.2tn bill hangs in balance
The US president is facing a monumental battle to get his prized infrastructural investment bill over the line, as rogue senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema continue to obstruct it at every turn
Marion McKeone: Supreme Court braced for split as Texas abortion law is challenged
Two lawsuits seeking to overturn controversial new abortion legislation will be heard by the US's highest legal authority tomorrow morning