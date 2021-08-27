Almost 1.2m people working for Irish multinationals abroad
The largest proportion are working in the United States, according to the CSO
There were 1,168,733 people employed in Irish multinationals abroad in 2019, 33.2 per cent of whom were based in the US or the UK, newly released data shows.
The latest round of Outward Foreign Affiliates Statistics (Ofats) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) found that in 2019, the most recent year for which data was available, Irish multinationals abroad had turnover of almost €256 billion, with US and UK affiliates accounting for 56.6 per cent of this.
Employment in Irish...
