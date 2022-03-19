A million goodbyes: The terrible toll taken on America by Covid

On the evening of March 11, 2020, the annual gala of the Ireland Funds was in full swing beneath green-tinted chandeliers at Washington DC’s National Building Museum. The evening was following its well-worn course. Leo Varadkar, the then Taoiseach, had just delivered his speech when, around the vast hall, phones started pinging.

At 9.02pm, US president Donald Trump had announced that he was shutting down all flights from Europe to the US in response to...