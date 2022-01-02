Subscribe Today
Log In

World

2022: Make or break for Biden

With crucial midterm elections on the horizon, the increasingly beleaguered US president has his work cut out to get his Build Back Better agenda over the line in the face of vociferous Republican obstinacy. What will the coming year bring for him and his administration?

Marion McKeone
2nd January, 2022
2022: Make or break for Biden
The January 6 storming of the Capitol Building in Washington DC was the defining political event of 2021 in the US. Picture: Getty

Dr Oz in the Senate? Donald Trump in the dock? Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda on the scrapheap? Nancy Pelosi’s swansong as House Speaker? And a Supreme Court poised to ignite at least one cultural conflagration in a country so polarised that its centre has all but disappeared? Add the rampaging fifth wave of a global pandemic, the midterm elections and a host of foreign policy challenges, and 2022 promises to be a hugely...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ghislaine Maxwell with her then boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein: she recruited, procured and groomied girls as young as 13 for him. Picture: Shutterstock

After the fall of Maxwell, what happens next?

World Marion McKeone
Vladimir Putin: the Russian president believes that he is pushing back against the West that is trying to marginalise Russia and deny its rightful status as a great power. Picture: Getty

Russian roulette: Is Putin likely to invade Ukraine, or is the threat of war a decoy?

World Barry J Whyte
Former German chancellor Angela Merkel with her successor Olaf Scholz, who will lead a three-party government known as the ‘traffic light coalition’. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Thomas Daubler: Scholz promising much, but can he deliver?

World Thomas Daubler
‘Strength, in numbers or in other forms, is the only effective way of countering Chinese intimidation.’ Picture: Getty

Dan O’Brien: Ireland’s growing export trade with China makes us vulnerable

World Dan O'Brien

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1