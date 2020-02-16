Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

'You don't want conformity, you want passion and ideas’

If you do a good job in the role you are already in, you will naturally move to the next stage, finds Claire Tolan of Irish Distillers

16th February, 2020
Claire Tolan of Irish Distillers believes building solid relationships is vital. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Claire Tolan is managing director for Ireland at Irish Distillers, a position she has held since July 2018. Established in 1966 following the merger of John Power & Son, John Jameson & Son and Cork Distilleries Company, Irish Distillers became part of Pernod Ricard, the French company, in 1988. Irish Distillers employs 600 people in Cork and Dublin. The brands it distributes in Ireland include Jameson, Powers, Absolut, Malfy Gin and Lillet.

No matter what your job,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Safety first: a coronavirus checklist

As the situation evolves, businesses need to be mindful of their employees’ health and well-being. Here are some of the issues that might arise

Alan Hickey | 3 hours ago

Movers and shakers

Who’s on the move in corporate Ireland

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

How to help employees return to work after long-term illness

A number of us will experience cancer or other long-term illness in our lifetime – and there are concrete things employers and employees can do to make returning to work after or during treatment as easy as possible

Mary Forde | 3 hours ago