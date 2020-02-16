'You don't want conformity, you want passion and ideas’

Claire Tolan is managing director for Ireland at Irish Distillers, a position she has held since July 2018. Established in 1966 following the merger of John Power & Son, John Jameson & Son and Cork Distilleries Company, Irish Distillers became part of Pernod Ricard, the French company, in 1988. Irish Distillers employs 600 people in Cork and Dublin. The brands it distributes in Ireland include Jameson, Powers, Absolut, Malfy Gin and Lillet.
