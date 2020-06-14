Sunday June 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘You don’t need to have all the answers, you just need to find them’

Collaboration with your team, from the most senior members to those just starting out, is the key to solving almost any problem, says Colm O’Cuinneain of Greenhouse

14th June, 2020
Colm O'Cuinneain, general manager for EMEA at Greenhouse: ‘It’s important to walk the floor at every opportunity, both physically or virtually.‘ Picture: Fergal Phillips.

As general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Greenhouse, Colm O’Cuinneain heads up the US company’s Dublin office. Greenhouse sells recruitment software to 4,000 customers worldwide, including Stripe, Intercom and HubSpot in the US and Brewdog in Britain. The company opened its Dublin office, its first outside the US, in January and employs 11 people in Ireland. O'Cuinneain joined Greenhouse in August 2019 from LinkedIn, where he had been sales director for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ensuring the health and safety of remote workers

Companies have the same obligations towards their employees’ welfare, whether they are working from home or in the office

Mary Brassil | 5 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland

Elaine O'Regan | 5 hours ago

Recruitment: Use tech to find the right people for you

Companies that are recruiting must get to grips with the changed dynamic of hiring new staff in a remote-working environment

David Bell | 5 hours ago