Sunday July 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘When I recruit new people, I hire primarily for attitude’

You can train for skill, but not for personality and character, according to Ruth Shipsey of Medisec

26th July, 2020
Ruth Shipsey, chief executive a Medisec: ‘I think we, as women, often underestimate our capabilities when considering new career opportunities.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

Ruth Shipsey is chief executive at Medisec, the insurance intermediary providing professional indemnity cover to doctors in Ireland. Established in 1994, Medisec employs 25 people and has more than 2,200 GPs and consultants on its books. The Irish-owned company recently agreed a deal with Medpro, a division of Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC, which will become its exclusive underwriter from this month onwards

As a 20-year-old student, I was asked, in the summer of 1983, to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Managing staff is a two-way dynamic

Clear and honest communication with employees is vital in uncertain times, and showing some appreciation will go a long way

Shane Cradock | 8 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 8 hours ago

Why we can’t afford to let gender balance slide

Some initiatives have been sidelined due to the coronavirus crisis, and this should not be allowed to continue

Bríd Horan | 8 hours ago