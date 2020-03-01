What’s your style on the leader board?

People often believe that leadership in the workplace is relevant only to senior executives and managers. In reality, you should expect to be asked to call upon your own skills in this area at some stage, regardless of your position.
That means it’s important to get to know your own leadership style. There are a number of them.
1. Autocratic
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team