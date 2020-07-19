Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

What employers need to know about the HSE contact-tracing app

Businesses should consider encouraging staff to use the new Covid-19 app to help safeguard their workplace, but there are some other factors to consider

19th July, 2020
The HSE Covid-19 contact-tracing app was downloaded by a million people in its first 48 hours

One million people in Ireland downloaded the new HSE Covid-19 contact-tracing app within 48 hours of it going live and the figure continues to rise.

The app can identify when one person comes into close contact with another based on Bluetooth “handshakes” between their devices. A handshake occurs when one person spends more than 15 minutes within two metres of the other person.

If anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 voluntarily confirms their diagnosis on...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘It’s more important to have a relationship for life than for a one-off transaction’

Establishing good relationships with clients, as well as with your staff, is the key to running a successful business, according to Richard Kelly of LGIM

Richard Kelly | 8 hours ago

Achieving a balanced work life at home

There are many positive steps employees can take to make the adjustment to working away from the office

Elbha Purcell | 8 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 8 hours ago