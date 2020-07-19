What employers need to know about the HSE contact-tracing app

One million people in Ireland downloaded the new HSE Covid-19 contact-tracing app within 48 hours of it going live and the figure continues to rise.

The app can identify when one person comes into close contact with another based on Bluetooth “handshakes” between their devices. A handshake occurs when one person spends more than 15 minutes within two metres of the other person.

If anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 voluntarily confirms their diagnosis on...