We’re hiring : The Business Post is seeking a business editor

The key responsibilities of the role will include:

Managing a pool of business reporters, and ensuring that at all times, the Business Post is providing information on all of the areas of relevance to its readers, both in the weekly printed newspaper and online daily

Driving the development of the business coverage, including organising investigations and seeing them successfully through to publication

Conducting key interviews and writing high-level analysis and opinion pieces

Seeking out the exclusive news stories that the Business Post’s readers have come to expect

Representing the Business Post Group on TV, radio and podcasts, as well as at events and seminars

The successful candidate will have:

At least 8+ years of experience in journalism, ideally at national newspaper or broadcasting level, with a proven track record of breaking and writing business stories

An ability to effectively communicate with highly developed influencing skills and an ability to engage and win over internal and external stakeholders

An ability to lead, inspire and manage a team in a matrix management system, with particular emphasis on nurturing and developing new talent

An innate ability to spot a news story or feature that will appeal to the Business Post’s readership and to build and manage a pipeline of business content

Excellent creative ideas on how to present and edit the business coverage in all our products, and an ability to liaise with the digital editor, design team and other editorial management to deliver market-leading coverage

Strong, up to date knowledge of defamation law

Applications with a cover letter to [email protected] by close of business Monday, December 14.