‘We are constantly negotiating in our work – even when we don’t realise it’

Cillian McCarthy is chief executive at Paradyn, the Irish-owned ICT, network and telecoms company employing 50 people in Dublin and Cork. Paradyn was formed in 2018 with the merger of sister companies Exigent Networks and Irish Telecom. They merged under the shared brand Paradyn, alongside Netforce, the managed IT services firm acquired by Exigent in 2016. McCarthy established Exigent in 2007 with co-founders Paul Casey and Rob Norton. Irish Telecom was set up two years later.
