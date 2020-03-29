Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Trend towards home working predates Covid-19 crisis

A recent survey showed a quarter of the Irish workforce is now working from home

29th March, 2020
Keith Moran, managing director at SL Controls finds that structured ongoing communication is essential for managing remote workers. Picture: Colin Gillen

While the Covid-19 outbreak has prompted many employers to initiate remote working this month, the trend towards a more flexible approach has been under way for some time.

A quarter of the Irish workforce is now classed as working remotely, according to the recent Sigmar EY 2020 Talent Leader Pulse Survey. For those new to the development, there is plenty to learn from others with more experience of it.

Ongoing communication

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

Redundancies not the only option for businesses in Covid crisis

Reordering shifts, implementing temporary lay-offs and cutting pay are all on the table, but there is first and foremost the human factor to consider

Anne Lyne | 2 hours ago

'People will do anything for you if they are learning and if they feel appreciated’

Be a good listener and have a positive attitude even when you’re not really feeling it, according to Deirdre Mortell of Social Innovation Fund Ireland

Deirdre Mortell | 2 hours ago