Tony O’Brien: We must get the mix right in a post-virus working world
The new challenge is to find a way to do business while meeting the changed needs of your staff, your customers and your enterprise
The economic impact of Covid-19 is, as yet, incalculable. At an individual level, for many whose work has disappeared – either temporarily or permanently – it has been devastating, despite significant state aid.
Yet, in other sectors, business has continued or even grown and for the bosses of these businesses getting back to “normal” will throw up a whole new set of challenges as well as opportunities.
For many in the professional services...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
How to manage: Remote working from overseas raises tricky questions for employers
The employment rights of workers and the tax liabilities of employers are just some of the things that might be affected by staff working from abroad during the pandemic
How to work: What to do if the company you work for is involved in a scandal
Employees who have not been involved in unethical conduct need not worry too much, but it could come up in future job interviews, so it’s wise to be prepared
Movers and Shakers: Uniphar appoints new chief people officer
, who previously worked for Pfizer, will focus on the firm’s growth and development strategy
How I manage: ‘Respect the job, respect your limitations, and respect those around you’
Aramark’s Roy Kane tries to instil trust in the people he works with and to make sure that talent and hard work are recognised across the board