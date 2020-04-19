This Working Life: ‘You want everyone on your team to be working towards the same goals’

Susan McGarry was appointed managing director at Ecocem Ireland in February this year. The 31-year-old began her career at the Irish-owned green cement company nine years ago, having studied civil engineering at Dublin Institute of Technology. Ecocem manufactures ground-granulated blast furnace slag, a type of cement that has a lower carbon footprint than the more commonly-used ordinary portland cement. The company was founded in 2000 by Donal O’Riain. It owns and operates a production and...
