This Working Life: ‘You can be the best worker in the world, but that won’t get you promoted. Instead, aim for influence which is long-lasting’ – Jayne O’Keeffe, vice-president of Europe at Lyre’s Spirit Company

Jayne O’Keeffe is the vice-president of Europe at Lyre’s Spirit Company, the non-alcoholic drinks company. She was the head of brands and general merchandise at Marks & Spencer and the marketing director of Arnotts and Dundrum Town Centre.

In February 2019, I was introduced to the founder of Lyre’s non-alcoholics spirits by one of the company’s investors.

The fledgling Australian start-up was seeking to change the...