Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: Why your fitness and probity regime needs to be up to standard

Canny financial services employers should check their recruitment and employment policies against fitness and probity standards ahead of Central Bank updates

Louise Harrison
20th March, 2022
This Working Life: Why your fitness and probity regime needs to be up to standard
The Central Bank: likely to update its existing fitness and probity regime

Employers in the financial services sector will be familiar with the Central Bank’s Fitness and Probity regime (F&P) which has been in effect since 2011. It is anticipated that F&P will be subject to updates as part of the Central Bank’s upcoming Individual Accountability (IA) framework.

IA legislation will follow a consultation process expected later this year. In the meantime, since the Central Bank has signalled its increasing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Scarp is not a panacea to resolve a company’s financial difficulties, but it can afford viable companies a framework for restructuring

This Working Life: How Scarp can offer a lifeline to ailing smaller business

This Working Life Declan Taite
Killian O’Sullivan, commercial director of the Connacht Distillery: ‘Talking is the best way to get past these issues. It helps you to understand the challenges and motivations of others in a way that email or WhatsApp simply cannot.’ Picture: Michael McLaughlin

‘Once you realise that 99 per cent of the issues you come up against aren’t personal, it’s much easier for everybody’

This Working Life Killian O’Sullivan
Alternative dispute resolution has the advantages of being private, quicker, cheaper, less adversarial and more efficient than the traditional court process. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: How to save time, money and heartache by resolving conflicts before they reach court

This Working Life Peter O'Malley
Empowering employees to resolve issues can benefit your business. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Why the personal touch is superior to tech solutions when dealing with complaints

This Working Life Cathy Summers

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1