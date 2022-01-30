Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: Why it’s time to tap into the talent goldmine of stay-at-home workers

Headhunters looking to fill positions in the finance, legal, pharma and technology sectors should widen their search to include those highly qualified individuals who have taken career breaks to care for children and others

Lorraine Donoghue
30th January, 2022
This Working Life: Why it’s time to tap into the talent goldmine of stay-at-home workers
Returners bring key skills to the workplace such as time and people management, persuasive communication, problem-solving and organisational abilities. Picture: Getty

Ireland’s unemployment rate in the knowledge economy is at an all-time low. Finding people to fill the thousands of vacancies in the finance, legal, pharma and technology sectors is the number one challenge for home-grown and foreign direct investment employers.

Headhunting, once a niche activity to fill high-end roles, has gone mainstream. The pandemic quietly took away the casual recruiter coffees, and gave birth to a never-ending stream of in-mails and direct messages....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Adequate spacing is essential to reduce the risk of infection in the office. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Health and safety must continue to be a priority in the workplace

This Working Life Neil Reddy
Martina Jennings, chief executive of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation: ‘Always be true to yourself and always maintain your integrity. Do what you’ll say you do, when you say you’ll do it.’ Picture: Michael McLaughlin

This Working Life: Martina Jennings, chief executive of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation

This Working Life Martina Jennings
Commuters: Workers will be blending returning to the office and working from home. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Remote-ish: How the country’s biggest employers want their staff to embrace a hybrid solution

This Working Life Killian Woods
Back to the morning commute? The feedback on working from home is split, depending on who you talk to. Picture: Bloomberg

Ian Guider: Not enough home comforts in Varadkar’s new laws

This Working Life Ian Guider

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1