This Working Life: Why it’s time to tap into the talent goldmine of stay-at-home workers

Ireland’s unemployment rate in the knowledge economy is at an all-time low. Finding people to fill the thousands of vacancies in the finance, legal, pharma and technology sectors is the number one challenge for home-grown and foreign direct investment employers.

Headhunting, once a niche activity to fill high-end roles, has gone mainstream. The pandemic quietly took away the casual recruiter coffees, and gave birth to a never-ending stream of in-mails and direct messages....