This Working Life: Why it’s time to tap into the talent goldmine of stay-at-home workers
Headhunters looking to fill positions in the finance, legal, pharma and technology sectors should widen their search to include those highly qualified individuals who have taken career breaks to care for children and others
Ireland’s unemployment rate in the knowledge economy is at an all-time low. Finding people to fill the thousands of vacancies in the finance, legal, pharma and technology sectors is the number one challenge for home-grown and foreign direct investment employers.
Headhunting, once a niche activity to fill high-end roles, has gone mainstream. The pandemic quietly took away the casual recruiter coffees, and gave birth to a never-ending stream of in-mails and direct messages....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: Health and safety must continue to be a priority in the workplace
Despite the loosening of restrictions, Covid-19 remains a risk and employers will need to follow public health measures to ensure that workers stay healthy
This Working Life: Martina Jennings, chief executive of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation
Being willing to acknowledge your own faults as well as supporting and encouraging colleagues are essential aspects of successful teamwork, Martina Jennings says
Remote-ish: How the country’s biggest employers want their staff to embrace a hybrid solution
A Business Post survey of 30 companies reveals that most employers plan to facilitate flexible working
Ian Guider: Not enough home comforts in Varadkar’s new laws
The Tánaiste’s legislation on working from home has been criticised for being too pro-employer, but there are also legitimate concerns about its impact on businesses