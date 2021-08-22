Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: Why everyone benefits from closing the gender pay gap

Irish companies will soon be required to publish data on their gender pay gap – and that’s a hugely positive development

Crystel Rynne
22nd August, 2021
This Working Life: Why everyone benefits from closing the gender pay gap
‘The more diverse voices you can bring into your organisation, the more successful your business will be.’ Picture: Getty

The gender pay gap has been reduced by 19 per cent in Britain since mandatory reporting was introduced there in 2017.

At first, many businesses felt exposed and vulnerable to the level of transparency required. It’s clear to see why: the threat of bad press, reputational damage and losing customers and staff looms over businesses who fail to address the inequality.

But everyone benefits when the gender pay gap is minimised. Companies experience higher productivity,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The additional caring responsibilities taken on by women has magnified the challenges of career progression while maintaining a work-life balance. Picture: Getty Images/Westend61

This Working Life: Survey highlights the impact of ‘managing it all’ on women’s careers

This Working Life Angela Smiddy 4 hours ago
Sarah Connellan, chief operating officer for EY Ireland. Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘Stating that you have values such as transparency and honesty is fine, but you need to demonstrate them’

This Working Life Sarah Connellan 1 day ago
Ailbhe Keane, right, chief executive of Izzy Wheels, with her sister Izzy, who was the inspiration for the brand. Picture: Molly Keane

This Working Life: ‘Starting out in business, time is your most valuable asset'

This Working Life Ailbhe Keane 1 week ago
Some organisations have taken the step of no longer having a retirement age and employees can leave the workplace at a time of their own choosing. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: A clear retirement policy is key to making the process easier for all

This Working Life Anne Lyne 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1