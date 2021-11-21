Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: Why every board must have a succession plan

To ensure good corporate governance, company boards must be constantly seeking to recruit diverse members with the right skills and experience

Maura Quinn
21st November, 2021
This Working Life: Why every board must have a succession plan
Some boards are still relying on their own networks, which is not an open, transparent or independent process. Picture: Getty

Board succession planning is an important tenet of good corporate governance. Yet in the Institute of Directors’ latest quarterly director sentiment monitor survey, one third of respondents said that their primary board does not have a succession plan in place.

This raises many flags, not least in terms of planning board diversity. A board with no succession plan is not future-proofing the business nor planning for diversity, which is essential for an effective, high-performing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Well-drafted employment contracts containing appropriate notice, garden leave, confidential information and restrictive covenants will be essential in the case of high levels of staff turnover. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: How to lessen the fallout of employee exodus

This Working Life Joanne Hyde
Niamh O’Flanagain, ballerina with Ballet Ireland: ‘It\&#039;s about the small steps that add up to change.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Niamh O’Flanagain: ‘Most things you learn can’t be taught, you learn on the job, often from making mistakes’

This Working Life Niamh O'Flanagain
Dr Yvonne Barnes-Holmes: ‘Trying to be liked by others never works. Trying to be you is hard, but always works.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dr Yvonne Barnes-Holmes interview: ‘Don’t try to impress anyone, instead try to inspire and influence people who matter to you’

This Working Life Yvonne Barnes-Holmes
Employers need to be creative in making the office an appealing place for returning staff

This Working Life: Creating a culture of belonging in the new workplace

This Working Life Audrey O'Mahony

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1