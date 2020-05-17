Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

This Working Life: ‘Whenever you find yourself in a really stressful situation, concentrate on the positives’

Even in the toughest circumstances, there is a lesson to be learned from the experience, says Raluca Saceanu of Smarttech247

17th May, 2020
Raluca Saceanu of Smarttech247: ‘In this kind of environment, the people I work with really need to know that I trust them.’ Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM

Raluca Saceanu is general manager at Smarttech247, the Cork-headquartered cybersecurity company. Originally from Austria, Saceanu moved to Ireland in 2014 to join the business in the role of marketing director. She was appointed director of enterprise strategy and marketing at Smarttech247 in 2017, and has been in her current role since January. Established in 2012, Smarttech247 employs more than 70 people in Ireland, Poland, Romania and the US.

In Japanese culture, there is this concept called “ikigai”,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

This Working Life: Lowering the risk of workplace discontent

The Workplace Relations Commission will doubtless deal with new issues in the wake of Covid-19, but some can be anticipated and prevented now

Derek McKay | 3 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

This Working Life: How and where will we work after the crisis?

The Covid-19 crisis provides an opportunity for organisations and managers to rethink how we work

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago