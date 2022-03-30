Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: Want to retain talent? Try improving the the employee experience

While salaries remain a core consideration for employees, other aspects such as hybrid working options and healthcare benefits are also important

Sarah McDonough
30th March, 2022
This Working Life: Want to retain talent? Try improving the the employee experience
Businesses are under pressure when it comes to retaining talent, but those which take a strategic and inclusive approach will be more attractive to employees

Sarah McDonough, is an employee experience leader for the UK & Ireland at WTW, the insurance company.

The attraction and retention of talent is a key consideration and concern for many businesses as a sense of normality returns to the economy and society.

A recent global survey on reimagining work and rewards, carried out by WTW, found that 70 per cent of firms expect difficulties in attracting talent this year. In 2020, that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Many SMEs, when acquiring new offices, are excited about the move, but are unaware of the costs and time implications involved in the process

Moving office should be exciting but it can cost more time and money than necessary if not properly planned

This Working Life James Mulhall
Under the new regime, employees will be entitled to three days’ paid sick leave this year. This is due to then go up to five next year, seven in 2024 and ten days in 2025. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

This Working Life: Employers should prepare now for new sick pay rules

This Working Life Patrick Walshe
Frank O’Dea, chief innovation officer for EY in Ireland: ‘I’m an advocate for getting as much international experience as possible.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘Any success I’ve had in my career is due to the teams I’ve worked with’ - Frank O’Dea of EY Ireland

This Working Life Frank O'Dea
To achieve real success in a post pandemic world, a happy work environment is key. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: How we socialise needs to evolve for the new work environment

This Working Life Julie Blakeney

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1