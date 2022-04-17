Subscribe Today
This Working Life: Three steps businesses can take in times of economic uncertainty

In response to events outside their control, companies may find it helps to concentrate on the areas of cashflow and credit control, late payments policy and other solutions such as invoice finance

Mark O'Rourke
17th April, 2022
Escalating energy prices, stress on supply chains and the cost of raw materials are some of the issues that will affect Irish businesses over the next few months

Irish businesses are bracing themselves for further economic volatility. Rising inflation and expected hikes to central bank interest rates, coupled with the forthcoming ending of government supports, were already sharply in focus before the tragic conflict in Ukraine began.

This has now resulted in a host of previously unpredicted outcomes that will affect every business in the country: escalating energy prices, further stress on supply chains and the cost of raw materials.

All three have...

