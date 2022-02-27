Subscribe Today
This Working Life: The right time to design a new future of working is now

As the evolution of office life continues, employers need to devise a collaborative approach that balances the needs of their business with those of their workers

Mary Connaughton
27th February, 2022
Latest CIPD Ireland research data, to be published in the coming weeks, will show that most employers expect to see members of their teams on site two or three days a week

Two years since a virus forced wholesale emergency changes to Irish workplaces, the evolution continues. The pace of new measures announced since the start of January would have made heads spin in 2019, but employers are by now well-accustomed to change and are far more ready to adapt.

Now is the time for human resources (HR) and people development professionals to get on top of the added obligations arising from measures announced by the government, to...

