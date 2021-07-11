This Working Life: The ‘never normal’ is the way forward

To paraphrase Jeff Bezos, customers are always beautifully, wonderfully dissatisfied. Understanding this and genuinely obsessing about customers is at the heart of creating a culture of innovation.

At Amazon, we call this our “Day 1” culture. It is focused on reinvention and continually strives to understand customers better while not becoming complacent based on past successes.

There’s been a counterpoint to this philosophy, though. The phrase “the new normal” entered our vocabulary last year,...