This Working Life: The gap between aspiration and reality of gender pay to be revealed

As it will soon become mandatory for large firms to report gender pay gap data, some teething problems in other countries are instructive

Joanne Hyde
12th December, 2021
According to the latest Eurostat figures, men are paid on average 11.3 per cent more than women in Ireland. Picture Getty Images

Earlier this month, An Post announced that it had effectively eliminated its gender pay gap, reducing the difference in pay between male and female employees from 3.7 per cent in 2019 to where today, its female employees are paid marginally higher hourly rates than male employees.

This news comes at a time when Ireland has recently introduced a new law on gender pay gap reporting which will soon make it mandatory for all large organisations to publish...

