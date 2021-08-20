Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: ‘Stating that you have values such as transparency and honesty is fine, but you need to demonstrate them’

The antidote to conflicts and workplace politics is creating a positive company culture, says EY Ireland’s Sarah Connellan

Sarah Connellan
20th August, 2021
This Working Life: ‘Stating that you have values such as transparency and honesty is fine, but you need to demonstrate them’
Sarah Connellan, chief operating officer for EY Ireland. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Sarah Connellan is the chief operating officer and tax partner at EY Ireland, the professional services firm. She previously worked in two other professional services firms: as a tax director in Deloitte and in human resources in PwC.

I’ve been very lucky to have worked in professional services throughout my career. I started as a graduate in tax and worked my way up to partner, with a focus on employment tax and international...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ailbhe Keane, right, chief executive of Izzy Wheels, with her sister Izzy, who was the inspiration for the brand. Picture: Molly Keane

This Working Life: ‘Starting out in business, time is your most valuable asset'

This Working Life Ailbhe Keane 5 days ago
Some organisations have taken the step of no longer having a retirement age and employees can leave the workplace at a time of their own choosing. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: A clear retirement policy is key to making the process easier for all

This Working Life Anne Lyne 5 days ago
Future workplaces may incorporate more breakout and team-meeting rooms. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Hybrid working requires a rethink of our office spaces

This Working Life Mark McCann 1 week ago
Our careers are no longer linear and predictable, instead we’re transferring our skills and strengths from one industry to another.

Design for Life: Is this the right time to change my career path?

This Working Life Áine kerr 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1