Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: ‘Starting out in business, time is your most valuable asset'

While networking is important, freeing up your time so you can look at the bigger picture is even more crucial, according to Ailbhe Keane, founder of Izzy Wheels

Ailbhe Keane
15th August, 2021
This Working Life: ‘Starting out in business, time is your most valuable asset'
Ailbhe Keane, right, chief executive of Izzy Wheels, with her sister Izzy, who was the inspiration for the brand. Picture: Molly Keane

Ailbhe Keane is chief executive of Izzy Wheels, a company creating wheel covers for wheelchairs. She is also a board member of Rethink Ireland, an organisation giving funding and business support to NGOs.

I always dreamed of running my own business. I designed a job for myself that allows me to be creative every day and combines all the things I enjoy.

I founded Izzy Wheels, which creates stylish wheel covers for wheelchairs,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Some organisations have taken the step of no longer having a retirement age and employees can leave the workplace at a time of their own choosing. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: A clear retirement policy is key to making the process easier for all

This Working Life Anne Lyne 7 hours ago
Future workplaces may incorporate more breakout and team-meeting rooms. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Hybrid working requires a rethink of our office spaces

This Working Life Mark McCann 1 day ago
Our careers are no longer linear and predictable, instead we’re transferring our skills and strengths from one industry to another.

Design for Life: Is this the right time to change my career path?

This Working Life Áine kerr 1 week ago
Ian Blake, chief executive of Squaredot: ‘The best employees are the ones who add value. They understand what the business is trying to achieve and then contribute to that by finding out what needs to be done and doing it.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘Being an entrepreneur is a team sport’

This Working Life Ian Blake 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1