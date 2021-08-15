This Working Life: ‘Starting out in business, time is your most valuable asset'
While networking is important, freeing up your time so you can look at the bigger picture is even more crucial, according to Ailbhe Keane, founder of Izzy Wheels
Ailbhe Keane is chief executive of Izzy Wheels, a company creating wheel covers for wheelchairs. She is also a board member of Rethink Ireland, an organisation giving funding and business support to NGOs.
I always dreamed of running my own business. I designed a job for myself that allows me to be creative every day and combines all the things I enjoy.
I founded Izzy Wheels, which creates stylish wheel covers for wheelchairs,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: A clear retirement policy is key to making the process easier for all
The delayed Pensions Commission report is due to be published after the summer, but employers should carefully consider their own roadmap
This Working Life: Hybrid working requires a rethink of our office spaces
While full remote working is not sustainable in the future, we’ll never go back to the way we used to work, and our workspaces need to be adapted to reflect that
Design for Life: Is this the right time to change my career path?
This week, entrepreneur and executive coach Áine Kerr advises a reader who is considering leaving a well-paid and secure job to start up their own business
How I work: ‘Being an entrepreneur is a team sport’
For Ian Blake, the founder of Squaredot, succeeding as a small business owner requires confidence not just in your own abilities, but also in the abilities of those you’ve hired