This Working Life

This Working Life: SMEs must act now to protect themselves from cyber attacks

According to a recent study, up to 90,000 Irish SMEs have had data stolen in the past 12 months. So what can businesses do to prevent it happening to them?

Karen O'Connor
14th April, 2022
In the event of a cyber attack, a robust backup and business continuity solution is the last line of defence and enables most businesses to recover quickly

Rarely before has the threat of cybercrime to organisations loomed as ominously as it does now. The years of the Covid-19 pandemic witnessed an unprecedented level of digital transformation across the board, as organisations realigned to better cope with new ways of working, including the adoption of remote and hybrid working models.

While delivering undeniable advantages in terms of agility and flexibility, these new ways of working come with a major concern: cybersecurity. As more...

