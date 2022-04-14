This Working Life: SMEs must act now to protect themselves from cyber attacks
According to a recent study, up to 90,000 Irish SMEs have had data stolen in the past 12 months. So what can businesses do to prevent it happening to them?
Rarely before has the threat of cybercrime to organisations loomed as ominously as it does now. The years of the Covid-19 pandemic witnessed an unprecedented level of digital transformation across the board, as organisations realigned to better cope with new ways of working, including the adoption of remote and hybrid working models.
While delivering undeniable advantages in terms of agility and flexibility, these new ways of working come with a major concern: cybersecurity. As more...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: ‘I’ve learned that it can be possible to have it all, and I like to instil this belief in others’ – Annette Hickey of PayPal
The vice-president of global operations at PayPal has always been an advocate for women in the workplace and for flexibility, and believes it is possible to be a successful businessperson and a parent
This Working Life: Why Ireland must act to retain its competitive advantage
Reducing processing times for people coming to work here and improving our personal tax system are just two ways to ensure that Ireland can compete
This Working Life: Anne O’Leary on how employers can do more to support staff through fertility treatment and pregnancy
Vodafone's recently launched fertility and pregnancy policies are designed not just to offer flexibility and paid leave, but a wider range of support services
This Working Life: ‘Be consistent, show the business and your colleagues that you add value’ – Louise McKeown of Magnet +
The marketing director of Magnet + believes that everyone has a talent or skill that they can bring to a business or team