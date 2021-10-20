This working life: Sleep and rest are essential for employees’ wellbeing

Sleep is the one essential activity on our daily to-do list that is considered dispensable. A lack of sleep is sometimes worn as a badge of honour, a sign of how busy we are.

What everyone dismisses is the fact that lack of quality sleep means that people are running on empty, leading to irritability, brain fog, hypersensitivity, anxiety, sluggish digestion, palpitations and poor concentration. The World Health Organisation now labels the lack of societal...