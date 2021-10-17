This Working Life: ‘People are the most important part of my working life: the clients, the front line workers, the public and the public servants’

Wayne Stanley is head of policy and communications for the Simon Communities of Ireland, the homeless charity. He has also worked for other social services providers, Focus Ireland and Crosscare in a career spanning 16 years.

I have the 2011 general election to thank for my job with the Simon Communities. Eoin Ó Broin, the current Sinn Féin spokesperson on housing, became an advisor in the Oireachtas after the election. His position in Focus...