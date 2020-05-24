Sunday May 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

This Working Life: Outsourcing provides many benefits in a world upended by Covid-19

The practice helps businesses to increase their capacity rapidly to meet immediate or unexpected demands

24th May, 2020
Outsourcing is a very real option to improve efficiencies and control costs

“The way we do business” is a phrase that has become increasingly prevalent over the past decade, often referring to how tasks or jobs are prioritised and the methods employed to complete them.

Occasionally, however, changes in the environment can influence this process and indeed can act as a catalyst for change.

In recent years there has been a growing movement toward flexible workforces that are responsive to the changing environment.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Reducing the Covid-19 risk as businesses reopen

Employers must comply with government guidance on bringing staff back to work safely

John Gallagher | 10 hours ago

This Working Life: ‘I share our knowledge freely. The return is huge’

Building a strong network is by far the best thing you can do for your career – and the benefits it will bring can’t be overstated, says Peter Carlin of Logicearth

Peter Carlin | 10 hours ago

This Working Life: Lowering the risk of workplace discontent

The Workplace Relations Commission will doubtless deal with new issues in the wake of Covid-19, but some can be anticipated and prevented now

Derek McKay | 1 week ago