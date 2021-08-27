Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: Online business is about more than just a way to sell something

There are many ways a company can increase its online offering that go beyond simple selling, and every business should be looking at how they can do that

Stuart Fogarty
27th August, 2021
This Working Life: Online business is about more than just a way to sell something
People like to deal with businesses online first and foremost and they want more than just a website. Picture: Getty

Online shopping has accelerated during the pandemic to the point where the future of some bricks-and-mortar stores looks a little dim.

After all, it’s an easier way to shop, probably cheaper and faster as well as a bit of fun. You get what you want and sometimes you get it on the same day.

Businesses have been aware of the need to embrace “digitalisation” for years now and the pandemic merely speeded up...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The additional caring responsibilities taken on by women has magnified the challenges of career progression while maintaining a work-life balance. Picture: Getty Images/Westend61

This Working Life: Survey highlights the impact of ‘managing it all’ on women’s careers

This Working Life Angela Smiddy 6 days ago
‘The more diverse voices you can bring into your organisation, the more successful your business will be.’ Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Why everyone benefits from closing the gender pay gap

This Working Life Crystel Rynne 6 days ago
Sarah Connellan, chief operating officer for EY Ireland. Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘Stating that you have values such as transparency and honesty is fine, but you need to demonstrate them’

This Working Life Sarah Connellan 1 week ago
Ailbhe Keane, right, chief executive of Izzy Wheels, with her sister Izzy, who was the inspiration for the brand. Picture: Molly Keane

This Working Life: ‘Starting out in business, time is your most valuable asset'

This Working Life Ailbhe Keane 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1