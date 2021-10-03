This Working Life: ‘One of the most important and powerful skills is self-awareness’

I joined Typetec, the IT services provider, as a financial accountant in 2005. Three years later, I became financial director and then stepped into the role of chief executive two years after that.

We established Wriggle Learning, the technology support and training company for teachers, in 2012, as a sister company, and since 2018 I have been the group chief executive for both firms.

I honestly believe that my formative years in school shaped me into the person...