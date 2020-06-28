Sunday June 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

This Working Life: ‘My goals and values, like whiskey, have matured over the years’

Kevin O’Gorman, the newly-appointed master distiller at Midleton Distillery, Cork, learned when he had his own family the importance of balancing work with family, friends and minding oneself

28th June, 2020
Kevin O’Gorman, master distiller at Midleton Distillery in Cork: ‘if you give someone an opportunity to thrive, they will nearly always rise to the challenge’ Picture: Cathal Noonan

Kevin O’Gorman is the newly-appointed master distiller at Midleton Distillery in Cork. O’Gorman studied technology at the University of Limerick and started his career at Irish Distillers in 1998. Owned by Pernod Ricard, Irish Distillers distributes wines and spirits in 130 markets. Its whiskey brands include Powers, Redbreast and Jameson, the biggest-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Irish Distillers employs 600 people in Cork, Dublin and Belfast.

The biggest lesson I have...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Getting ready for employees to return to work safely

Employers must prepare a Covid-19 response plan and conduct a risk assessment, the results of which will determine what induction training is needed for your workplace

Patrick Walshe | 3 hours ago

This Working Life: How to promote employees’ wellbeing while remote working

Social interactions and maintaining work culture are possible alongside remote working, as is supporting employees’ wellbeing

Adam Coleman | 3 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who‘s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago