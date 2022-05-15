This Working Life: Measuring up to the challenges of a sustainable business model
As well complying with new EU sustainability legislation, companies need to be able to prove to investors that sustainable practices are an integral part of their business
Ingrid De Doncker is the co-founder of Future Planet, the sustainability AI platform
Sustainability is a complex concept, because it means different things to different companies. While the goal of embedding sustainable change is common, the business landscape is not uniform.
Understanding the impact on the competitiveness of your business and the resilience of your supply chain, while reducing waste, protecting water and managing emissions, can sometimes feel overwhelming.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: Why getting the right mix of personal and automated service is key to customer experience
Engaging and personalised interactions with customers are highly effective at building brand loyalty and a positive perception, new research has found
This Working Life: ‘You can be the best worker in the world, but that won’t get you promoted. Instead, aim for influence which is long-lasting’ – Jayne O’Keeffe, vice-president of Europe at Lyre’s Spirit Company
The vice-president of Europe at the non-alcoholic drinks company believes success is rooted in building trust and confidence in yourself and your team and in creating an environment where people are energised and feel supported
This Working Life: Finding the balance to make a success of new hybrid working practices
Employees show no desire to go back to pre-pandemic ways of working and businesses that take a positive and flexible approach to hybrid strategies are more likely to retain staff
This Working Life: ‘Work is supposed to be fun and doesn’t have to be serious all of the time’ – Clara Walsh, head of customer and employee experience at Workvivo
Clara Walsh of Workvivo believes in being yourself at work, tackling each task wholeheartedly and checking in regularly with colleagues to see how they are doing and if they need help