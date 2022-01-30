This Working Life: Martina Jennings, chief executive of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation

Martina Jennings is chief executive of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation. During her career, she was worked in O2 Ireland, the telecommunications company, and Miele, the appliance firm

When I saw my current job advertised, I knew immediately I really wanted it. I was very happy in my position with Miele Ireland as head of commercial sales for Ireland and Northern Ireland, and I had previously worked with O2 Ireland for 12 years...