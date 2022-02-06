This Working Life: Mark Kelly, co-founder of The Kick Company on the team spirit that leads to sport and hospitality success

Setting up The Kick Company, a kids’ sports exercise equipment business, in 2018 allowed Gerry McElligott, my co-founder, and I, to realise a long-held dream of working in the sports industry.

We share a love for sport as it’s something that can transcend life and be a force for good in many areas.

I started playing Gaelic football when I was 10 and I ended up playing at senior level for Gaeil Triucha...