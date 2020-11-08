Sunday November 8, 2020
This Working Life: Making your company inclusive is good for more than just morale

Tackling unconscious bias is important not only because it is the right thing to do, but because data proves it helps make organisations more innovative and profitable

8th November, 2020
Building an inclusive organisation is critical for all companies

Now, more than ever, organisations need to draw on the diverse skills and goodwill of their entire team. Everyone working together and buying into essential innovation is key to surviving these turbulent times.

International research repeatedly finds that inclusive organisational cultures increase staff engagement, improve staff retention and create a culture that allows for innovation.

Simply put, the more people feel included, the more they speak up, collaborate and go that extra mile.

