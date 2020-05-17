This Working Life: Lowering the risk of workplace discontent

While the long-term impact of Covid-19 on employment rights and workplace disputes in Ireland has yet to be revealed, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) is already grappling with a burgeoning workload.

The WRC’s most recent annual report, published last month, revealed a 36 per cent jump in the number of complaints handled by the statutory body in 2019. It received 21,000 workplace-related complaints from employees last year, up from 15,451 in 2018 and 14,001 in 2017.

There was a substantial...